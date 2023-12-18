FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — An unidentified juvenile has been arrested after a shooting in Franklin Friday night, authorities said.

Franklin Police Department said officers responded at approximately 8 p.m. Friday to calls of shots fired at a local business on Anderson Street. Upon arrival, officers located one victim inside the business, who was taken to a local hospital. The victim’s name or condition were not released.

Authorities said a juvenile was arrested on at 9:07 p.m. Friday in connection with the shooting and charged with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of or dealing with firearms with obliterated numbers or marks and resisting an officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

