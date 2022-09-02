A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on Thursday in Morgan City for having a stolen firearm on festival grounds.

According to Morgan City Police, investigators with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section was near the festival grounds on Front Street for security related to the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. While in the area, investigators found a 17-year-old juvenile in a vehicle that had a rifle and a large amount of ammunition.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded with these investigators, and the firearm in question was found to be reported stolen. Evidence was uncovered that the juvenile may have been in the area for suspicious activities.

The juvenile was taken into custody by officers of the Morgan City Police Department and charged with terrorizing and possession of a stolen firearm. The juvenile is currently detained pending juvenile proceedings.