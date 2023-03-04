ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Mary Parish jury has convicted a Patterson man for a 2019 murder.

The jury unanimously found Jarret Williams, of Patterson, guilty of second-degree murder, according to the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney’s Office said that on March 24, 2019, Riley Buck Jr., 82, went to take the dog on a walk and was later found in the yard, unconscious and bleeding. Buck was airlifted to New Orleans but ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Following an autopsy, it was learned that Buck had multiple blunt-force injuries to his head and neck, the Attorney’s Office said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During an investigation, a cell phone and keys belonging to Williams were found on Bucks’ property and when he was taken into custody, he was still wearing bloody shoes that he wore when he attacked Buck.

The Attroney’s Office also said that forensic testing confirmed that the blood on Willams’ shoes was the victim’s blood.

Second-degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the Attorney’s Office.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 26.

“The right to a trial by jury is one of the most important rights guaranteed by our Constitution. Without jury trials, our criminal justice system does not function. I commend the jury for their hard work in this case and their commitment to rendering a fair and just verdict. Also, I appreciate our law enforcement and first responder partners that participated in this investigation. Particularly Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Kinslow with the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department. I ask everyone to keep the family and friends of Mr. Buck in their prayers,” said District Attorney Bo Duhé.