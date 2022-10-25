A Jeanerette man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man who was killed in his home in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish in 2015.

Henderson Wesley was sentenced for the Feb. 15, 2015 murder of Ronald Chillis Jr., who was killed when Wesley fired several rounds through the front door of Chillis’s home, authorities said.

Wesley, 30, was convicted of second degree murder on Sept. 7. The mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence was handed down on Friday.

Bo Duhe, district attorney for the 16th Judicial District, said that Chillis’ parents, Evelyn and Ronald “Chip” Chillis Sr., testified at the sentencing hearing.

“I express my condolences and prayers to Evelyn, Chip and their family for their loss,” Duhe said. “I have witnessed the strength and courage of these parents’ support of their child in the pursuit of justice.”

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart and Assistant District Attorney Brady Holzclaw prosecuted the case for the State of Louisiana.