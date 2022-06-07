ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Three boaters were arrested statewide for driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) including one man from Jeanerette.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents arrested three men in waters in St. Martin, St. Mary and Calcasieu parishes.

Justin Lyons, 35, of Dequincy, was arrested at Prien Lake in Calcasieu Parish, James Barham Jr., 35, of Toomsuba, Miss. was arrested in the Belle River in St. Martin Parish and Nickolas Salisbury, 22, of Jeanerette was arrested on Bayou Teche in St. Mary Parish.

Two of the suspects, Lyons and Barham, were located by patrol agents conducting safe boating inspections.

The third suspect, Salisbury from Jeanerette, was located when agents responded to a personal watercraft incident in Bayou Teche on June 5.

According to the LDWF, agents learned that Salisbury crashed his personal watercraft and during an investigation detected that he was impaired.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Correctional Facility.

In Louisiana, the penalties for DWI on the water are the same as driving a vehicle, $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, LDWF said.

Additionally, anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case, LDWF said.