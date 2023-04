ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is investigating after receiving multiple shots fired calls.

According to SMPSO, around 11:15 p.m. on April 14, dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Bray Street in Franklin.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to SMPSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.