ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith has confirmed the death of an inmate Thursday.

He reported that Eric Charles, 32 was found unresponsive Wednesday night.

Charles was transported to Franklin Foundation Hospital and then to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center by helicopter, Blaise said.

Charles’ death remains under investigation, but no evidence of foul play was found.

Blaise said an autopsy is pending.