MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – An Amelia man is behind bars after a high speed chase led to him crashing his vehicle and arrest.

Authorities say Lee Michael Boudreaux, 48 years old, was wanted on an active warrant for drugs. Detective had gone to Bayou Vista to arrest him when they observed him driving east on the Morgan City Bridge. After trying to conduct a traffic stop, officials say Boudreaux fled at a high rate of speed. During the chase, officials say the suspect nearly struck other vehicle as he was fleeing from police. When the suspect crossed the old bridge into Berwick, he crashed into another vehicle. After a short foot chase and struggle, detectives were able to apprehend him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Boudreaux was transported to a medical facility for treatment. He was subsequently released and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He is charged with Reckless operation with accident, Battery on a police officer and other charges.

Bail has not been set at this time.