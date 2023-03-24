FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A high school student has been arrested and charged with assault in connection with a threat to a teacher via social media, authorities said.

Dravian Morris, 18, of Berwick, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday and charged with Assault on a School Teacher, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Morris has been identified in media reports and on the football recruiting website hudl.com as a former football player at Morgan City High School.

Authorities said deputies were made aware of a threat of bodily harm that was posted to Snapchat concerning a local teacher and identified Morris as the subject who allegedly posted the threat.

Deputies traveled to Morris’ residence in Berwick and transported him to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking. He was released on $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

“The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to the safety of our citizens and therefore we consider threats towards school personnel to be serious,” said St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. David Spencer. “Those threats will be handled accordingly.”