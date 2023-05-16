FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Four teenagers have been arrested for their involvement with a mobile home fire in April that threatened the lives of a family in a neighboring home, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lamonta Skinner, 19, Jaylon Boudreaux, 18, and a 17-year-old female were booked into the Franklin Jail on Wednesday, May 10, each on one count of Aggravated Arson, officials said.

A 16-year-old female was booked into the Franklin Jail on May 8 on one count of Aggravated Arson. She was later released into the custody of her legal guardian, authorities said.

The Franklin Fire Department responded to a report April 30 of a mobile home fire located in the 1500 block of Railroad Avenue. The structure was vacant, but the flames threatened the neighboring mobile home that had a family with children inside.

The Franklin Fire Department found evidence suggesting the fire was suspicious and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to join the investigation. Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness interviews the investigative team determined the fire was intentionally set, officials said.