FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – The City of Franklin has received more than $500,000 from the Louisiana Transportation Alternatives Program to improve local pedestrian infrastructure.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) is a federally funded program administered through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) that focuses on creating “complete streets,” which address the needs of all road users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and people with disabilities. This includes building safe, accessible sidewalks that connect residents to everyday destinations like schools, grocery stores, parks, and libraries.

“Living in a rural community normally we are precluded from being able to afford the local match dollars required for projects such as the Transportation Alternative Program. Thanks to our State partners and LADOTD for the guidance through this program which made it attainable to our underserved community,” said Mayor Foulcard of the City of Franklin.

“With new flexibility allowed in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), our LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities team and I worked with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to make TAP a feasible funding option for rural communities,” said Jessica Stroope, LSU AgCenter physical activity specialist. “As a result, DOTD lowered the required construction match from 20% to 10% for communities with 5,000-49,999 residents and will no longer charge Design and CEI costs to communities under 50,000 residents. This means that a $500,000 sidewalk project will now cost mid-sized towns closer to $50,000.”

Work should begin in the next 6 to 12 months.