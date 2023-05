ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Police are searching for a runaway teen.

Franklin Police are searching for Bryleigh Landry, 14, of Franklin.

Landry was last seen around 12 a.m. on May 8, at her home.

She has reddish brown hair past her shoulders, hazel eyes, a nose ring in her right nostril, a tattoo of three hearts on one wrist, and a mole on the end of her nose.

Please contact Franklin Police or SMPSO if you have any information.