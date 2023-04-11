FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Ty’Tianna Levine, 16, was reported missing and last seen by a family member on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Levine is described as a black female, 5’1″, weighing approximately 121 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nicholls State University hoodie, gray jogging pants, and pink crocs.

If you have any information regarding Ty’Tianna Levine’s whereabouts, please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.