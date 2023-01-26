FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)– Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart. The first reports were made at 8:08 p.m. on the night of Jan. 25.

Franklin Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Iberia St. and James St. According to Franklin Police Department, officers discovered two cars had shot when they arrived on the scene.

At 9:02 p.m., FPD responded to another report of gunshots near Maple St. At this location, bullets entered a home, according to officers.

No injuries were reported in either shooting. investigation into both incidents is still underway. Franklin Police Department is asking witnesses or anyone with information to call the Police Department at (337)-828-1716. You may remain anonymous.