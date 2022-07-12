UPDATE: 07/12/22 5:37 P.M.: The Franklin Police Department says it has received information regarding the whereabouts of missing person, Katelin Trosclair and that she has been located and is safe.

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is searching for a woman last seen in late June.

Katelin Trosclair, 29, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on June 26.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’06”, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.