FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — One person was injured in a shooting near Ash Street in Franklin just after midnight last night.

The Franklin Police Department (FPD) responded to the Ash St. area at approximately 12:07 a.m. after receiving multiple “shots fired” calls. One person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FPD is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You can remain anonymous.