FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for help in obtaining video of an incident involving the assault of a police officer over the weekend.

Homecoming is a time usually of fun, football and filling the stands with school spirit. But at Franklin High a fight broke out resulting in three people being arrested in connection to the assault of a police officer.

News Ten’s Jasmine Dean spoke with the Franklin Chief of Police Cedric Handy about the incident.

“It was an altercation that led to some individuals getting in a fight,” said Handy.

Handy said when officers stepped in to intervene, some people were mased.

“Several individuals were sprayed but that’s just part of being able to break up an altercation with that many individuals,” Handy said.

During the attempt to break up the fight, two officers were assaulted and taken to the hospital.

“We actually have two that were hit and attacked the same night. They are doing fine, they are well. They went home the same night,” said Handy.

Handy says his department arrested 29-year old Jasmine McCoy and 58-year old Marie McCoy both of Iberia Street in Franklin and 33-year old Jamond Johnson of Boudreuax Street in Franklin.

He says the individuals were arrested on multiple charges, some of which include battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force and disturbing the peace by fighting.

“The arrest were actually made on sight as the fight was being broken up by police,” said Handy.

Jasmine McCoy was released on a $7,000 bond and Marie McCoy was released on a $7,500 bond. Johnson is still being held with no bond set at this time.

Handy says other arrest will be made and he is encouraging any one with any footage or any information to reach out to his department.

