FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two men wanted for attempted murder.

Tylan Lightfoot is wanted by FPD in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 3 at Caffery Park.

Lightfoot is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal carrying of weapons and disturbing the peace by fighting, authorities said.

Ahtajday Phillips is wanted for attempted second degree murder. Police have not released details of his alleged crime.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lightfoot or Phillips, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.

Ahtajday Phillips