FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – One man has been arrested after a brief hostage situation in Franklin.

Andre Brown, 42, of Jeanerette, has been arrested by the Franklin Police Department after they received a shots-fired and hostage complaint near Cayce St.

With the help of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin Police Department, and the Franklin Fire Department, the area was secured.

Brown was taken into custody after a short negotiation with police and the victim was unharmed in the incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the charge of aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.