FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – Mayor Eugene Foulcard has appointed Cedric Handy as Chief of the Franklin Police Department.

Chief Cedric Handy has over 20 years of law enforcement experience. He began as a patrol officer, but quickly moved forward to more specialty law enforcement training as a narcotics detective, SWAT certified & active shooter instructor and a Crisis/Emergency planner. Chief Handy also holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

“After an extensive civil service process, beginning with eleven internal and external candidates 6 of which ultimately took and passed the Chief of Police Examination, we narrowed down candidates throughout countless interviews,” said Mayor Foulcard. “Ultimately, the decision was made that Mr. Handy was the best candidate to take on the role of Chief.”

Chief Handy will continue to focus on ongoing efforts to expand the police department through recruitment of post-certified officers. His main focus will be to combat the threats of gun violence by working with other law enforcement partners and the community. The department will continue to serve the community as a whole with a focus on community policing.