FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
Terran Ballet, 19 of Franklin turned himself in to Franklin Police on Tuesday for a warrant dated July 28 on the following charges:
- 5 counts of attempted second degree murder
- Illegal carrying of weapons
- Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
- Criminal street gang activity
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
- 5 counts principal to attempted second degree murder
Ballet was booked and held on a $1,075,000 bond.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.