FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.

Terran Ballet, 19 of Franklin turned himself in to Franklin Police on Tuesday for a warrant dated July 28 on the following charges:

5 counts of attempted second degree murder

Illegal carrying of weapons

Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

Criminal street gang activity

Aggravated criminal damage to property

5 counts principal to attempted second degree murder

Ballet was booked and held on a $1,075,000 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.