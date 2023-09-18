FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin man was arrested early Monday morning in connection to a stabbing. Kevin James Diggs, 47 years old, was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder.

Authorities say Diggs is suspected of stabbing a person on September 1. At the time, St. Mary Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital to talk with a victim who had been stabbed. The victim told deputies they had been stabbed at a residence by Kevin Diggs.

Diggs and another man were arrested early in the morning after authorities were contacted they were in a vehicle driving on Highway 90. Both were arrested and taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail has not been set at this time.