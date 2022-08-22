FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A Franklin man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly opening fire on a local business.

According to the Franklin Police Department (FPD), Michael Jones, 39, of Franklin, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder (8 counts), aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a firearm, criminal damage of property, terrorizing, and possession of marijuana.

Authorities said that around 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 20, officers responded to a business on Northwest Boulevard to remove a male subject that was causing a disturbance.

After removing him from the business, FPD received a call for shots fired at the business around 4 a.m. According to FPD, the building was stuck several times and the suspect shot in the area where the officer was previously working.

At the time of the incident, the building was occupied and serving customers. No one was injured.

After investigation from both the FPD and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was identified and a search of the suspect’s vehicle and residence was conducted. FPD said that the suspected firearm, as well as illegal narcotics, were located.

Jones was booked on a $535,500.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending, said FPD.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.