FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Franklin man for allegedly setting fire to his relative’s home while four people, including a toddler and an elderly woman, were inside, authorities said.

Javantre Jackson, 28, was booked July 14 on four counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of cyberstalking.

Franklin Fire Department responded July 3 to a report of a house fire in the 2100 block of Becnel Street. Firefighters learned that several people inside the home heard a suspicious sound outside and discovered an attached covering around the water heater was on fire. Everyone was able to escape safely and, with the help of a neighbor, keep the fire from spreading to the entire home before the fire department arrived.

Following an assessment of the scene, conducting witness statements and collecting evidence including area surveillance video, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Jackson as a suspect. The homeowner reported several recent threats by Jackson to set the home on fire. In addition, there were previous fire calls to this address that were suspected arson.

Jackson was tracked down to Baton Rouge where the Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit located him in a vehicle that was reported stolen from the same neighborhood where the house fire occurred. Jackson was taken into custody as a fugitive on the outstanding warrants. Additional unrelated charges are expected by other agencies, authorities said.