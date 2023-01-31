FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A juvenile was arrested on multiple charges following a shots fired call on Canal Drive.

A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested Tuesday afternoon after Franklin Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Canal Drive.

When officers arrived, it was learned that projectiles entered a vehicle and no one was injured.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to police, the juvenile was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.