ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Franklin Fire Department is assisting Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department with a hazardous material spill of aviation fuel.

US-90 between Franklin and Baldwin exits are currently closed due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured to Highway 182.

Hazardous material was spilled onto US-90 in Baldwin and is being responded to by Franklin and Baldwin Fire Departments. Aviation Fuel is the material that was spilled after a crash occurred.