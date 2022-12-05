ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The City of Franklin Police Chief has announced his resignations due to health reasons.

Franklin Police Chief, Morris Beverly, submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Foulcard saying he is resigning due to health reasons.

Beverly’s resignation will be effective Dec. 30. He was appointed in Jan. of 2019 after Mayor Foulcard was elected during his first term.

Beverly is the first African American Police Chief of Franklin in its 202 year history.

The position of police chief in Franklin is decided by the mayor and ratified by city council.