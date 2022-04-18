BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — Five people were injured in a late Sunday night shooting in Baldwin, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

At approximately 10:22 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Rosebud Road and Baptiste Street in Baldwin. Four victims were found to have been injured in the shooting.

Detectives have opened an investigation into the shooting. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the SMPSO at 337-828-1960. Anonymous tips can also be sent in through their website.