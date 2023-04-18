ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Four people were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for oyster violations.

Omar Gomes, 46, Jose Tellez, 20, Emiliano Carbajal, 59, and Kelvin Reyes, 32, all from Houma, were cited by LDWF agents for taking oysters from state grounds during a closed season and using an illegal dredge.

Agents got word of people harvesting polluted oysters near Point Au Fer Island.

When agents arrived the four individuals had just finished harvesting the oysters with oversized dredges in a closed area.

One vessel had 28 sacks of oysters and the other had 33 sacks.

Harvesting oysters from state grounds during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Using an illegal dredge carries up to a $350 fine.