FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – Fire officials responded to a structure fire at Joe’s Lounge in Franklin Friday evening, according to the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD).

The fire occurred around 5:30 p.m. on April 7 in the 600 block of Carl C. Foulcard Drive in Franklin, according to CVFD.

Courtesy of CVFD Courtesy of CVFD

According to the Franklin Fire Department, “adjacent structures were saved, no injuries to civilians were reported, and all first responders went home safely to their families.”

Responding crews included CVFD, Franklin Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department, Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance.

“It’s very historic landmark for a great deal of people in this community, so we’re very heartbroken,” said Mayor Eugene Foulcard.