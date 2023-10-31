MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — An abandoned club in Morgan City was the scene of a fire overnight, officials said.

The Morgan City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 126 Poncio St. early Tuesday morning. According to fire officials, this location is the site of a former club/cafe.

Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke from the front of the building and roof area. The main area of fire was extinguished quickly, authorities said.

Fire damage was extensive to the approximately 75-year-old cement block structure and its contents. The origin and cause of this fire is under investigation.

