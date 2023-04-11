ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One family has lost everything after a house fire incinerated their home.

It was a regular Tuesday for Laci Broussard. She got out of class and returned home to start mowing her lawn. Things quickly changed when she saw smoke coming from her home.

Broussard walked through her back door and flames came out of the wall. “I started hollering for my daughter because there was smoke. I couldn’t find her. I started throwing water to put out the fire. It was just horrible you know because the whole house was on fire. My daughter was safe. She was outside.”

According to Broussard, it began inside the guest bedroom and spread throughout the entire structure. While fire officials work to determine the cause of the fire, the entire family is devastated from what has taken place. “You don’t ever think something like that would happen to you. It changes literally everything,” Broussard said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the recovery.