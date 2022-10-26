ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The family of an inmate who died after he was found unresponsive at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center is speaking out.

Eric Charles, 32 was transported to a Lafayette hospital from Centerville.

Charles’ family says they were not made aware of any updates, not even an initial call.

” I didn’t receive nothing, not one phone call,” Bridget Young said.

Young says they learned about Charles’ condition from another inmate and says when they finally spoke with detectives, they were told that Charles was breathing on his own, and then hours later he was dead.

“When I spoke to the doctor at the hospital, the doctor told me that we he (Charles) came in and he was unresponsive, and not breathing on his own. He told me he was on a ventilator and that he had pneumonia and was brain dead.”

KLFY spoke with St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson David Spencer who explained the process of moving an inmate.

“Any time an inmate is traveling from the law enforcement center, which is a secured facility there is a security risk and so we like to keep that quiet for the safety of not only the public, but the inmate.”

Spencer said the sheriff’s office wants to bring closure to the Charles family.

“Anytime someone loses a family member, it is just sad. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Eric Charles,” Spencer said.

“We are going to continue the investigation and hope that we can come up with some reasons as to what happened and why he went unresponsive.”