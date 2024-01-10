MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A house fire severely damaged a home in Morgan City early this morning, authorities said.
The Morgan City Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to the 900 block of Short Street for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure, which sustained significant fire and smoke damage, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No casualties were reported.
