FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — One person is recovering this morning after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train in Franklin Monday afternoon.

Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 3:18 p.m. Monday to the area of Northwest Blvd. at the railroad crossing for a vehicle struck by an eastbound train. The car was found on the tracks 850 feet away from the crossing, where firefighters removed one person from the car which had caught fire. The train did not derail and no hazardous spills were reported.

The identity or the condition of the driver, who was taken to an out of town hospital, were not reported.

Due to the significance of the incident and distance from the roadway, Centerville and Baldwin Fire Departments were called for mutual aid.

The incident is under investigation by BNSF Railway.