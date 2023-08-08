ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning Monday, Aug. 14, work will begin on a $1,8M project in St. Mary Parish.

The project is located at La. 318 and will begin 0.341 miles northeast of the intersection at U.S. 90 and end at the intersection at La. 182. Work will consist of milling, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay and related work.

Work is expected to take place Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot width restriction and intermittent lane closures for the duration of the project.

The project is estimated for completion in October 2023, according to the DOTD.

