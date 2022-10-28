ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that the $12M U.S. 90 Atchafalaya River Bridge rehabilitation project is now complete.

Work began on the project in August 2019 and was completed in October 2022.

As part of DOTD’s bridge preservation program, the project involved replacing needed structural metalwork and sandblasting and repainting the steel members of the bridge.

Built in the 1970’s, the Atchafalaya River Bridge serves as a vital connection and hurricane evacuation route for local communities and industries in coastal Louisiana.