ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a current scam.

Police said that the scam includes scammers sending a check for you to deposit.

According to police, if you deposit the check and it bounces back, all of that money will be removed from your checking account.

They want you to keep a little as your “payment,” then go purchase gift cards, and send those to the scammers.