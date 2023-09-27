ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)—Social media continues to grow as companies and agencies of all kinds are learning to utilize it in their own way.

Detective Lieutenant David Spencer is in charge of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and he takes a lot of pride in his posts as he tends to deliver information in a very unique kind of way.

“Somebody came to me and said, ‘Hey, I am seeing some of these places use humor.’,” Spencer said. “That’s all I needed because that is my personality.”

Spencer uses his background in ministry and psychology to help him come up with different ways to communicate to each viewer with humor and seriousness. Using phrases like “five finger discount thieves” and “teddy bear academy” are just a few examples of the creativity Spencer incorporates into posts.

When it comes to April Fools Day, you can probably guess how that goes as well. Spencer said he uses his judgment on when to incorporate his personality in a post.

“I call it going quiet on Facebook,” said Spencer. “We will still post, but you know the public. You have to take their pulse.”

Engagement is the main goal for the page. Spencer says if he can build up engagement then he can build up a following which is great for everyone.

He said, “If we make it fun and we make it interesting and creative, we find that we get more interactions. We are building that audience. There are times we need our friends in the media and there are times we need our Facebook followers.”

