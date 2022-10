US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a possible helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Coast Guard, the crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles south of Morgan City.

Crews are searching by air and water. St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has its dive team assisting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.