BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – A child and two others were rushed to the hospital following a shooting on Hwy 90, according to the Berwick Police Department (BPD).

Authorities said that around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 17, BPD responded to calls of multiple shots fired near the Hwy 90 bridge. After receiving the calls, it was learned that the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) had received a call from Ochsner St. Mary that three gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital.

Following further investigation, it was learned that the shooting took place in Berwick on the bridge near the Berwick exit.

Berwick investigators, along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) and MCPD then shut down the Hwy 90 bridge westbound to work to the crime scene, according to BPD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BPD said that three people were stuck by gunfire with one in stable condition. The others were released the same night.

BPD also said that one of those released was a child, and a fourth occupant in the vehicle who was not shot was also a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD (985) 384-7710.