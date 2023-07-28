ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The body of a Jeanerette man was found in the Bayou Teche on Friday.

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, the body of a man found in the Bayou Teche on Friday has been identified as Terry Babin, 64 of Jeanerette.

A deputy responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. of a boater whose boat was observed in the Bayou Teche without him in it. The body was found in the Bayou Teche a short time later. He was located near his vessel which was close to the bank.

Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. No evidence of foul play has been found.