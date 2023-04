ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A body was found in a driveway outside a home on the 1800 block of Highway 182 in Bayou Vista, Thursday morning.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area shortly before 8 a.m. and when they arrived found one person dead in the driveway of the residence.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.