ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 20-year veteran of the Berwick Police Department died over the weekend, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s department announced Sunday on social media.

In a Facebook post, the department asked the public to remember the family and loved ones of David Lee Duhon II “during this difficult time.”

“David served the community of Berwick for over 2 decades. He was an Officer with the Berwick Police Department, full-time, from 1999-2008, then remained active as a Reserve Officer for the BPD.” St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

He was the husband of Captain Stephanie Duhon of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department, Smith said.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of his passing. David had a heart of service and will be missed by his community, his family, friends, and his brothers and sisters who wear the badge.”

Family, friends and fellow officers of David are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Hargrave Funeral Home from 9am-11am with Funeral Services immediately following.