BERWICK, La. (KLFY)– A checkpoint has been planned to take place within the city limits of Berwick Friday evening and will continue into early Saturday, according to Berwick Police.

Additional law enforcement officers from agencies throughout the parish and including Lafayette Police Department will be on hand to assist.

Police will also be looking for other traffic safety violations, including but not limited to seat belt usage, child restraint violations and distracted driving.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard, Sr. announces these plans for a checkpoint during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign, which is used to reduce the number of DWI related crashes through public education initiatives and enforcement efforts.