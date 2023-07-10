BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – Berwick Police have arrested a man in connection with an altercation.

Kevin Dontay, 38, of Berwick, was arrested by Berwick Police on July 8.

According to police, officers responded to a residence on Sixth St. around 9:15 p.m. in relation to a disturbance.

Police said Dontay had threatened to harm the victim multiple times. It was also learned that he is a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm, which is illegal.

Dontay was arrested and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the charges of domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.