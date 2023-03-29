BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – A live rifle cartridge found on the campus of Berwick High School prompted a search by law enforcement.

According to the Berwick Police Department, officers received a call on Tuesday, around 10:17 a.m. from the School Resource Officer at Berwick High School indicating that they found a possible live rifle cartridge in one of the restrooms. School administrators coordinated with Berwick Police and issued the school be placed on cautionary status.

Investigators arrived on scene and it was a live rifle cartridge. The campus was searched thoroughly and every student on campus walked through metal detectors before returning to class. There were no firearms located during the investigation.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard assured that students and faculty were not in any danger.