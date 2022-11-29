ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death in Bayou Vista.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of Heather Dupre, 35, of Bayou Vista.

Deputies responded to a welfare concern on Nov. 27 at a residence on Southwest Road in Bayou Vista.

Deputies found two women in a small structure behind the residence.

Heather Dupre was found dead with multiple cuts on her skin.

Skilan Gros, 28, of Bayou Vista had one gunshot wound to the head and was brought to a medical facility.

Through the investigation, detectives have found no evidence to suggest the involvement of a third person in the incident.