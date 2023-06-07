BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with several burglaries in St. Mary Parish, authorities said.

James Vincent Howell II, 18, of Bayou Vista, was arrested on Tuesday at 11:04 p.m. and charged with simple burglary and possession of stolen things.

Detectives were investigating a burglary that occurred on Monday in the Bayou Vista area when they obtained evidence which led to obtaining a search warrant for Howell’s residence. Stolen property was located at the residence, authorities said.

As the investigation progressed, Howell was linked to other burglaries in the Patterson area as well, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Howell was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail has been set at $205,000.