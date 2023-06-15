MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police Department arrested a man in connection to a bank fraud scheme attempted at multiple Louisiana banks.

Yesterday, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a bank located near Victor II Blvd. Tyler Damone Thierry, 22, of Opelousas, was identified as the subject.

According to reports, bank officials were alerted to activity from other banks outside of the Morgan City area of a man who was attempting to cash a check that was believed to be fraudulent.

Authorities say Thierry entered the bank and attempted to cash a check. Thierry did not have an account with the bank and was given options on how to submit the check until it cleared, which he refused. Surveillance video shows Thierry being dropped off by a vehicle at the bank, which departed the area.

Through investigation, the check was found to be fraudulent. Thierry had attempted to cash the check at banks in New Iberia and Franklin and allegedly admitted to his involvement in the scheme.

Thierry was arrested and transported to Morgan City Jail on charges of bank fraud and monetary instrument abuse.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.